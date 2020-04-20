Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series About Hollywood Gets Very Long Trailer

While Ryan Murphy is primarily known for his work on the hit anthology series American Horror Story, the creator is bringing a new show to Netflix. Titled Hollywood, the series is created by Ian Brennan and Murphy and will debut on May 1. The first trailer for the show has been released.

The upcoming show “follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown–no matter the cost,” according to an official description of the series. “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.” Check out the new trailer below.

This is a limited series, so don’t expect an anthology like AHS. Hollywood will star Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Michelle Krusiec, Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, and more. Additionally, it will feature plenty of well-known names from Hollywood’s past like Jake Picking playing Rock Hudson.

However, this take on Tinseltown will also rewrite some history, offering up more of a “What if” spin. “We turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs,” series director and writer Janet Mock told IndieWire. “What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented.”

Hollywood hits Netflix on May 1.

