Saints Row 3 Remastered release is ideal for quarantine madness

Saints Row: The Third, or Saints Row 3, whatever you’d like to call it, is back in a version called Saints Row: The Third Remastered. This game is an open-world sandbox game that’s a must-have for the everyday average quarantined adult here in the year 2020. This version of the game will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

This version of the game gets enhanced fog, physics-based rendering, and global illumination. This version of the game is – probably – going to look better than you remember it. If you played it before, you’ve only experienced the best bits. Now you’ll get to see the greatness with graphics that match what you expect from a game released in 2020.

UNFORTUNATELY, the game only runs at 30fps on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it remains cinematic. It remains an epic adventure in absurdity. If you really, truly need to run this game at a higher frame rate, the remastered edition on PC can bring you there.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered has a release date of May 22, 2020. This game will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This game will be released with “over 30 pieces of DLC” – that’s one massive number of costumes, that’s for sure.

Volition let a few tidbits loose this week that indicate this game is just a buffer between what’s come before and something MAJOR that’ll be coming in the near future. This remaster, they’ve said, was worked on by the folks at Spearsoft. As noted by IGN, this likely indicates that the primary Volition team is working on something big. Barring something that’s been hidden exceedingly well from all prying eyes, that could mean there’s another Saints Row game coming in 2021, or another Red Faction – either way – bring it on!

Now we just need a new Gat Out Of Hell – or to just make that a DLC for this. Either way – make it happen!