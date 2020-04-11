Saints Row: The Third remaster coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Deep Silver announced on Monday morning that a remastered version of its 2011 action adventure Saints Row: The Third will be released in May.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on May 22. The outlandish open-world game was first released in 2011. Developed by Volition, it lampooned Grand Theft Auto-style urban gang war games, making use of comedic devices such as silly weapons and over-the-top characters.

While Deep Silver-owned Volition is working on a new Saints Row game, the remaster is being handled by studio Sperasoft. According to a statement from Deep Silver, the remastered game will feature “retextured environments, character models and visual effects, enhanced graphics and a new lighting engine.” It will also include remastered versions of the game’s three expansion packs and its sundry DLC. The full package will cost $39.99.

In Saints Row: The Third, players take on the role of a post-industrial city gang boss, threatened by an aggressive crime syndicate. The game pokes fun at action-adventure tropes of the era, while also indulging in puerile humor.

A Nintendo Switch version of the original game came out last year, which Polygon said suffered from the narrative limitations of its era, including a “sex appeal” slider on its create-a-character menu that inflates the female character’s breasts and the male character’s penis. A spokesperson for Deep Silver said the remaster’s narrative content and jokes would remain the same as the original game.