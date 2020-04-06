Saints Row: The Third Remastered announced for PS4

It’s back!
Source: Deep Silver
What you need to know
- Saints Row is an over-the-top action series from Deep Silver.
- Saints Row: The Third is getting remastered for PC and consoles.
- The remaster launches on May 22.
- There are also rumors floating around that there’s a new game in the works.
The Saints Row series is known for its bizarre plot, over-the-top action, and crazy weapons. It’s a lot like Grand Theft Auto to be honest, except it makes no sense. With that said, the games are amazing and one of the best entries in the franchise, Saints Row: The Third, is getting remastered for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Today, publisher Deep Silver revealed more details.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The press release said the following.
We are excited to announce that Saints Row: The Third Remastered will come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 22, 2020. A much-requested addition to the Saints Row lineup, we can’t wait to bring that special brand of Saints mayhem to your current generation consoles. Expertly handled by Spearsoft, the remaster has transformed Steelport’s environments, character models and visual effects, along with injecting enhanced graphics and incorporating a new lighting engine to really make the streets of the beloved city shine. Saints Row: The Third Remastered will include all add-ons, remastered of course, that came with the original release of the game nine years ago, so players will get the full, enhanced, package.
Hopefully, the remaster that’s launching on May 22 means that there’s a new game in the works. We need a new installment in the franchise because it’s been so many years! Are you excited for the game? Let us know.
