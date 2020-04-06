Saints Row The Third Remastered Brings Dumb Fun to PS4 in May

The boys are back in town

Saints Row The Third Remastered is official, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4 next month, on the 22nd May. The third game in Volition’s sandbox series is where it really started to embrace stupidity (in a good way, as far as we’re concerned). It’s not as completely batsh*t insane as Saints Row IV, but it’s still mental. Think Grand Theft Auto if Rockstar suddenly decided to ditch any notion of realism, and you’re on the right track.

Anyway, the trailer above shows off some shiny graphical upgrades alongside a more populated open world.