Samsung Galaxy A31 unveiled with 5000mAh battery, 48MP quad cameras

Yet another budget phone with a 48MP camera.

Samsung today quietly introduced a new addition to its popular A series smartphone lineup, the Galaxy A31. While it isn’t a massive upgrade over last year’s Galaxy A30, the A31 does come with a few significant upgrades.

The Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch at the top, housing a 20MP selfie camera. Powering the latest Galaxy A series phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

At the back of the Galaxy A31 is a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. In addition to the upgraded cameras, the Galaxy A31 boasts a huge 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and Samsung Pay support. Moving on to the software, Samsung’s Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with the company’s One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The Galaxy A31 is expected to be launched in several countries across the globe in the coming weeks. It will be available in a total of four colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White. However, Samsung is yet to reveal exactly how much the phone will cost.