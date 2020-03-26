Samsung Galaxy Fold starts getting Android 10, One UI 2.1 update to arrive in April

The update is currently rolling out only in France.
Source: AndroidCentral
What you need to know
- After a long wait, the Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally rolling out.
- For now, the update is only available for the 4G version of the phone in France.
- The 5G version of the $2,000 foldable phone is expected to begin receiving the update in the coming days.
Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold, which launched with Android Pie last year, is finally getting the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. Needless to say, it is quite disappointing that the most expensive Galaxy smartphone is receiving the One UI 2.0 update when the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones are being updated to One UI 2.1.
The Android 10 update for the 4G version of the Galaxy Fold is arriving as version F900FXXU3BTCD. According to the folks over at SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out only for Galaxy Fold users in France. In the coming days, however, the update will likely become available in a few other countries as well. The 5G version of the Galaxy Fold is also expected to start receiving Android 10 very soon.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The update brings all the Android 10 as well as One UI 2.0 features, along with the March 2020 Android security patch. Samsung has reportedly confirmed that the foldable phone will receive the One UI 2.1 update next month, which will bring features like Night Hyperlapse, Pro mode for video, Music Share, Quick Share, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Fold
With its foldable design, powerful hardware, and a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex main display, the Galaxy Fold offers a multitasking experience that no other phone can currently match. It also boasts an eye-catching design and has a total of six reliable cameras.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Folding phones are saving us from several years of boring slabs
I know there’s some instability that comes with diversity, but I’m about that life and we need folding phones to keep things fun.
Huawei P40 Pro hands-on preview: I can see clearly now
With the P40 Pro, Huawei is going all-in on its own app store. But it’s the phone’s camera system that stands out — physically and otherwise.
LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less
It’s a relief to see the V60 come out with an actually reasonable price that slots under the highest-tier phones and actually matches its capabilities. And interestingly, the result is a flagship that cuts on price and makes a case for itself as a solid value option.
These are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart
Walmart has a surprising selection of quality smartphones, ranging from prepaid options, unlocked phones, and those for use on carriers like Straight Talk. Here are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart today!