Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: This is how it should look

Samsung is likely to launch a new mid-range tablet. A new tablet with support for the S-Pen was already emerging at the end of last year. We can probably expect a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which, as the name suggests, is a slimmed-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 – which is now also available in a 5G version. A picture now appeared on that tablet, which should give a first impression.

In addition to the support for the S-Pen, which is quite obvious from the picture, there is also speculation about some technical details. For example, the tablet is to be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor, as is common for Samsung’s middle class. There is also speculation about 4 GB of RAM and memory versions of 64 GB or 128 GB. An Android 10 based on Samsung’s One UI 2.1, which we already know from the S20 series, should serve as the operating system.

The pen shouldn’t come as a surprise either: the S-Pen should be the one we already know from the Galaxy Tab S6. It is possible that it can be charged wirelessly, just like its big brother. While the size is based on the same dimensions as the Tab S6, the price should be a good deal less. In terms of price, the mid-range tablet will, as is usual for the Tab Lite series, be located between the Non-Lite series and the Tab A series.