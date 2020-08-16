Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything Samsung announced

After months of rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled all of its latest and greatest devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020, the company’s annual hardware event.

The event was largely centered around the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it was also the home of a new tablet, new true wireless headphones, and even a new foldable phone.

Interested in learning more about Samsung’s new lineup of products? Here’s everything Samsung announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the main event at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, and it’s set to be one of the best phones of the year. There are actually two Galaxy Note 20 models — the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Under the hood, both devices offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, along with a triple-lens camera on the back, an edge-to-edge display, and more. The Note 20 Ultra steps things up with a larger, higher resolution (WQHD+ compared to FHD+), a higher-resolution main camera, and a little extra RAM.

When it comes to design, the phones are both relatively classy. They offer a rectangular camera bump on the back of the device, with a hole-punch front-facing camera on the front. They also both offer Samsung’s S Pen, which will come in handy for things like writing down quick notes and has been upgraded to offer a latency of only 9ms.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 comes in at $1,000, while the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $1,300. Both phones will be available starting on August 21, with pre-orders starting on August 6.

Samsung also took the wraps off of the new Galaxy Watch 3, which is likely to be considered the best non-Apple smartwatch out there. The device comes in two sizes — a 41mm model, and a 45mm model. They offer a rotating bezel to make controlling the software easier than it otherwise would be. On the back, there’s a heart rate monitor, and they’re water-resistant to up to an impressive 50 meters. According to Samsung the Galaxy Watch 3 is 14 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter than the original Galaxy Watch.

Perhaps the best thing about the Galaxy Watch 3, however, has more to do with the software. Samsung has been honing its wearable software for some time now, and the software on the Galaxy Watch 3 has been redesigned with a fresh new look. It still works the same, using the intuitive rotating bezel controls of previous Galaxy Watches.

The displays on the watches may be small, but they look high-quality. The devices offer an OLED display with Gorilla Glass covering them, and the bezel has been slightly reduced for a larger screen-to-body ratio.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available for pre-order starting on August 6, alongside the Galaxy Note 20. It starts at $400, and ranges up from there depending on the model you go for. The device is available in bronze or silver if you get the 41mm model, or silver or black for the 45mm model.

Samsung also announced a rival to Apple’s AirPods, called the new Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Live are shaped like a bean, and are aimed at fitting into your ears without protruding, making them more or less invisible. But they’re not just well-designed — the Galaxy Buds Live will likely sound great too. The headphones offer 12mm drivers, plus they have active noise cancellation to ensure a quiet listening experience.

The new bean shape is a major shift for true wireless headphones, most of which have protruded from the ear in some way. The headphones are also smart, letting in important sounds like subway announcements and cutting out distracting background noise. That means even with noise cancellation on, you’ll hear what you need to from the outside world. This ability to cut out background noise also works when on phone calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in three colors, including the classy new Mystic Bronze, and cost $170 — which isn’t bad a world with $250 AirPods Pro on the market.

Next up was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPad Pro. The Galaxy Tab S7 offers a modern design, and comes in two variants — a Galaxy Tab S7, and a Galaxy Tab S7+. The tablets offer relatively slim bezels, S Pen support, and more. The detachable keyboard cover has even been redesigned, to support keyboard shortcuts, a larger touchpad to support gestures, and a neat hidden housing of the S Pen on the back.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 is said to offer a pretty powerful experience. The devices come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 512GB of storage, though the tablet does have a MicroSD card slot to expand upon that storage. The displays on the devices offer a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, with the smaller Tab S7 coming in at 11 inches, and the larger Tab S7+ offering a 12.4-inch display.

The tablet offers some great smart features too. Notably, you’ll be able to use it as a second display for your Windows PC, which seems like Samsung and Microsoft’s answer to Apple’s Sidecar. It’s not cheap, starting at $650, but it is a solid $150 lower than the entry level iPad Pro.

The next-generation foldable device from Samsung also made an appearance. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 takes the original Galaxy Fold, and seriously refines it — with an edge-to-edge display on the front, and hole-punch cutouts for the front-facing cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 could actually represent a pretty major step forward for foldable phones. Instead of aplastic display, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a flexible glass display, which basically consists of a sheet of glass that’s thinner than a human hair. And, the hinge has bristles built into it to sweep out dirt and dust, so that it doesn’t get stuck behind the display. Overall, the phone is thinner — it’s only 6mm when unfolded — and it has a thinner gap between the displays to help make it more durable.

On the front of the device, there’s a 6.2-inch display, while the inside display sits in at 7.6 inches. And, it’s available in two colors — Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

We don’t have all the details of the specifications for the phone just yet, but we do know that it will support 5G and is set to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.. Rumors indicate that it will offer either 256GB or 512GB of storage. We have yet to hear exactly how much the device will cost.

