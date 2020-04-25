Samsung is bringing health and wellness apps to its smart TVs

While many of us have been relying on YouTube to help us stay fit and active during the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung has another option for owners of its smart TVs.

Starting today, the company will be adding six free health and wellness apps to its 2018 and 2019 smart TVs from various fitness brands including barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness, and obé Fitness.

Samsung’s 2018 smart TVs will only get four of the apps: Echelon, barre3 Jillian Michaels Fitness, and obé Fitness, while the 2019 models will also get Fitplan and Calm.

Samsung’s original plan was to launch all six partners within the holistic Samsung Health app on these TVs, something it will still do later this year. However, the outbreak of coronavirus — officially known as COVID-19 — led the company to release the individual apps early, giving its customers access to over 5,000 hours of free at-home wellness content now.

“As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings,” Salek Brodsky, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics, said in a press release. “Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year.”

How much content each app offers for free will vary from app to app. Here’s what you can expect, according to Samsung:

“Build strength and discover remarkable results with free full-body barre3 workouts, taught by world-class instructors. Stream barre3 workouts combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness, and enjoy restorative B3 Foam Rolling videos to help you feel balanced in body and empowered from within.”

What you get: 50 free pieces of content

“Fitplan brings the world’s best fitness trainers together on one platform and provides members with the exact training methods of those who inspire them. Fitplan offers high-quality video and audio tips, progress tracking, and in-app community features, bringing members an elite personal training experience at an affordable price.”

What you get: Work out to six “plans” and 50 classes, with access to five trainers for free

“The Echelon FitPass app delivers the most immersive and diverse experience in connected fitness. Powered by world-class coaches, a full schedule of live daily studio classes, and a library of thousands of on-demand workouts, the Echelon FitPass features boutique cycling and rowing classes, strength training, boxing, yoga, pilates, stretching, Zumba and much more. With new classes and workouts filmed every day, the Echelon FitPass can help people of any fitness level get in the best shape of their lives.”

What you get: 20 free trial classes

“Jillian Michaels Fitness App provides an infinite variety of free interactive daily workouts and paid premium customized exercise programs in multiple modalities for individuals of all fitness levels.”

What you get: A 28-day workout plan

Obé is a premium fitness platform, offering immersive live workouts, with more than 14 live classes per day and a library of 4,000+ workouts taught by the most sought-after instructors. Obé’s signature 28-minute complete-body workouts include strength, sculpt, circuit, dance, Pilates, yoga, barre, bounce, boxing, prenatal, and holiday/event themed classes.

What you get: 20 free classes, refreshed every two weeks

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand, with the No. 1 app for mental fitness, and a robust library of mindfulness, meditation and sleep content. It’s on a mission to make the world happier and healthier.

What you get: All app content is free.