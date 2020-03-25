Samsung is preparing to launch the average Galaxy M51 phone and a video that reveals the shape of the phone

Samsung is preparing during the coming days to launch the average Galaxy M51 phone, whether in specifications or price, and it seems that this production is a continuation of the company’s path and other smart phone companies in the field of issuing such kind of devices, and in light of the recession experienced by the buying and selling markets because of the situation The world is currently experiencing with regard to the spread of the Corona virus, as well because most buyers are now searching for this type of phone, especially after the great success that Huawei has achieved through it so that Apple is also heading to it.

Specifications of the Galaxy M51 medium

The phone will come with a curved glass back panel as in the M40, and there is a rectangular area containing three main cameras with a capacity of 48 megapixels and an f / 1.8 lens slot, and the second will be 5 megapixels and very wide with an aperture of f / 2.2, and the third comes with the same The specifications are but micro, and there is also a depth sensor to increase the accuracy and clarity of the photos, there is also a panorama photography with LED flash and HDR specifications, while the video is 2160 pixels at a rate of 30 frames per second.

There is also a front camera attached to the Galaxy M51 with a 32-megapixel size and aperture of the same size as the second and third rear cameras, and it has the same specifications for capturing images with the above mentioned resolution and resolution, it also comes with a full HD + AMOLED screen, and a mid-range Exynos processor which is one of the Samsung products, which is eight-core and carries a random memory between 6 to 8 GB, in addition to an internal storage capacity of 128 GB, in addition to the possibility to add additional memory to the phone.

Galaxy M51 screen and battery

The previously mentioned screen comes in 6.5 inches size and occupies approximately 83% of the device size and is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and it supports 16 million colors, and the length to width ratio is 19.5: 9, as for its battery, it is lithium and is not removable from The phone has a capacity of 4000 mAh as well as the ability to fast charging at a rate of 25 watts, as it has two places for two SIM cards running the Android 10 operating system with a dedicated OneUI 2.0 interface at the top.

The design of the Galaxy M51 is mostly consistent with most of the company’s Galaxy A series phones, and there is a USB port and speaker network at the bottom, and the 3.5 mm headphone on top. It is said that the size of 162.6 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm, and so far its price has not been officially announced, but it is expected to be between 250 to 300 dollars, and there is still only that of blue and its derivatives, but certainly other colors may appear from Also, there may be other specifications that have not been disclosed yet.