Samsung is reportedly seeing ‘very disappointing’ sales of Galaxy S20 series phones

Samsung was hoping to ship 32 million Galaxy S20 series phones this year.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series phones are not selling as well as the company had expected.
- The Galaxy S20 series has only sold 60% of the number of units the Galaxy S10 series achieved within the same amount of time last year.
- Official sales numbers for the Galaxy S20 series are expected to be announced by Samsung at the end of this quarter.
A report out of South Korea had claimed last month that initial sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series phones were significantly lower than the company had expected. Now, a new report by Seoul Economic Daily suggests the Galaxy S20 trio has only sold roughly 60% as much as the Galaxy S10 series in the same amount of time on the market last year.
While exact sales numbers are not yet available, Samsung is likely to reveal official numbers by the end of this quarter. The information certainly isn’t shocking, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the smartphone industry very hard. As per data from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone monthly shipments dropped by 38% YoY in February.
The only silver lining for Samsung right now is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is proving to be more popular than the Galaxy S20 and S20+ among consumers. As per a recent report from The Elec, the S20 Ultra made up 50% of all S20 series pre-orders. Thanks to the high demand for the most expensive Galaxy S flagship, Samsung has reportedly ordered more 108MP camera sensors.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Samsung had sold around 36 million units of Galaxy S10 series phones last year. With sales off to a disappointing start, it now looks highly unlikely that the company will be able to achieve its 32 million sales target for the Galaxy S20 series. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the high pricing of the Galaxy S20 series phones and reduced subsidies from carriers have also impacted sales.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
- Samsung Galaxy S20 review
- The best Galaxy S20 cases
- The best Galaxy S20 screen protectors
- The best Galaxy S20+ cases
- The best Galaxy S20 Plus screen protectors
- The best Galaxy S20 Ultra cases
- The best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Top 15 Google Duo tips and tricks for better video calls
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We’ll walk you through the top 15.
The Galaxy S20 is currently $200 off — are you going to get one?
The Galaxy S20 is one of our favorite phones of 2020, and right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $200 off. Are you going to finally pick up the phone for yourself?
These earbuds are basically AirPods Pro for Android with a smaller price
Here’s an enticing proposition — true wireless earbuds with great sound, active noise canceling, 24-hour battery life, and water resistance. That’s what you get with the Aukey Key Series EP-T18NC, all for more than $100 less than the AirPods Pro.
Keep your Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display pristine with these screen protectors
Samsung pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but that doesn’t mean its display is impervious from scratches and cracks. Be smart and keep it safe with a screen protector.