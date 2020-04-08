Samsung launches its 2020 lineup of A-series phones in the U.S., including A51 5G for $500

Samsung isn’t bringing the LTE variant of the Galaxy A71 to the U.S.
- Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy A-series phones are coming to the U.S.
- The lineup includes the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung’s first mid-range smartphones with 5G.
- Samsung Galaxy A01 and A51 will be available online and through in-store pick-up starting April 9.
Samsung today announced the launch of its 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup in the U.S. The lineup includes the Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, and Galaxy A71 5G. While the Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A51 were announced earlier this year, the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51 5G, and Galaxy A71 5G are all-new devices.
The Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G are Samsung’s very first 5G-enabled mid-range phones. In terms of specs, the Galaxy A51 5G is largely identical to the LTE variant. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, 48MP quad rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Under the hood, however, the phone runs on an 8nm Exynos 980 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It will be available in the U.S. starting at $500 later this summer. The LTE variant of the phone, on the other hand, will go on sale starting April 9 for $400.
These mid-range 5G phones provide a nice balance to the Galaxy S20 series.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a quad-camera system with a 64MP primary sensor. Just like the A51 5G, the Galaxy A71 5G is powered by an Exynos 980 chipset. It will be available later this summer for $600. These phones provide a good balance to the Galaxy S20 lineup that introduced 5G but at a much higher price point.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Additional Galaxy A-series phones like the Galaxy A11 and A21 will also be going on sale in the U.S. this summer at starting prices of $180 and $250, respectively. The entry-level Galaxy A01, however, will be available starting tomorrow via select retailers and Samsung.com for just $110.
The Galaxy A11 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras with a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy A21 comes with a larger 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and has a quad-lens rear camera system with a 16MP primary sensor. The entry-level A01 offers a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery.
