Samsung launches its latest Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 phones .. With 5G support and four cameras .. Price and specifications

Company revealed Samsung Samsung officially released the latest Galaxy A51 5G smartphones Galaxy A71 5G, which brings support for 5G networks to mid-range devices, and the Korean technology giant had announced its 4G versions last December, which are similar in some specifications such as thickness and weight.

According to the site “Samsung news room“The previous version shares some specifications with its new counterpart, such as screen type and resolution, RAM size, internal storage, along with the front camera specifications and back cameras.

Galaxy A71 5G specifications:

The A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, along with 6 and 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage, with the ability to expand to 1 TB via microSD external memory cards .

The A71 5G, which comes in 8.1 millimeters thick and weighs 185 grams, runs on a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, with a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 25W.

The A71 5G phone includes four L-shaped rear cameras, the main with 64 megapixels and f / 1.8 lens slot, the second with 5 megapixels, which is dedicated to depth with f / 2.2 lens, and the third is for close-up photography with macro with f / 2.4 lens slot, and the fourth is for photography 12MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 lens. And, for the front camera, it comes with a 32-megapixel camera and f / 2.2 lens.

Galaxy A51 5G specifications:

The A51 5G phone comes with a 6.5-inch screen and the 48-megapixel main camera with f / 2.0 lens slot, unlike the A71 5G. The battery also differs, as it supports 15W fast charging technology and not 25W similar to the A71 5G.

The two phones also share that the fingerprint sensor comes under the screen, and they operate the operating system Android 10 of Google, The phones will be available in three colors, black, pink and white for a phone A51 5G, Black, silver, blue for phone A71 5G, It will be offered in the United States at $ 499.99 A71 5G, At a price of $ 599.99 A51 5G.