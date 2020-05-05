Samsung limits support: popular Galaxy smartphone gets fewer updates

Since the end of April, the smartphones from the Galaxy S8 series have no longer received monthly updates, but instead only quarterly. The devices slide from the first to the second category of Samsung phones.

Owners of a Galaxy S8, S8 + or S8 Lite, however, do not have to worry that the smartphones will be completely removed from the update list. For example, the previous Galaxy S7 series only received the last major security update last month after four years of support. Since Samsung’s S8 series was initially only moved to the second category, it can be assumed that owners will receive the security updates at least until the beginning of 2021.

We have summarized for you which Samsung devices still receive security patches and in which rhythm.