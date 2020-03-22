Samsung now sending Galaxy S20 autofocus fix update to U.S. phones, too

This is the update we needed, even if the issues aren’t quite as bad as it initially seemed.

It’s only been a couple days since Samsung released a camera-focused update for Exynos-powered international Galaxy S20s, but now the company has confirmed the same update will hit U.S. phones over the air starting now. The update is primarily set to improve — or “fix,” I suppose — the autofocus on the cameras, which was notably a bit dodgy in the initial release firmware; particularly on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update includes a new version of the Camera app, though there aren’t any front-end interface changes.

The update will provide enhancements to the Galaxy S20 line-up, including the camera systems. Samsung will continue to provide ongoing software updates to improve the overall device experience.

Prior to this update, the camera would struggle to lock focus on a subject, even when it wasn’t moving or reflective, and this was noticeable in both photos and video. In my testing of the S20 Ultra I found this to be more of a quirk than a deal-breaking issue, and it’s not nearly as bad on the S20 and S20+, but it needed to be addressed nonetheless. It looks as though Samsung has done so, at least in part, with this update.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

As usual, the update is rolling out gradually, and how long it takes to hit your phone will depend on your model, carrier and ultimately how slowly Samsung has programmed the deployment to take. Let’s hope this update fully addresses the autofocus concern, which was the one universal negative mark on what is an otherwise strong camera system.