Samsung quietly announces the Galaxy M11 with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

The latest addition to Samsung’s entry-level lineup.
- Samsung has quietly announced the Galaxy M11, its latest entry-level smartphone.
- The Galaxy M11 comes with a hole-punch display and has a triple-camera array on the back.
- It is expected to go on sale in select global markets soon, although Samsung hasn’t revealed the phone’s price yet.
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the Galaxy M21, a budget phone featuring 48MP triple cameras and a huge 6,000mAh battery. The company has now quietly introduced the Galaxy M11, a new entry-level phone that succeeds last year’s Galaxy M10.
Unlike the Galaxy M21, which has a U-shaped notch at the top, the Galaxy M11 features a hole-punch display with HD+ resolution. Unsurprisingly, Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset powering the phone yet. As per the phone’s spec sheet on the Samsung UAE website, it runs on an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. The phone will be available in two versions – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.
In the camera department, the Galaxy M11 is a decent upgrade over its predecessor. The triple-camera array on the back of the phone includes a 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP sensor housed within the hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display.
Samsung’s latest entry-level phone also promises great battery life, thanks to a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well, a feature not present on the Galaxy M10. The phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Unfortunately, however, Samsung is yet to confirm exactly when the phone will start shipping. Its pricing too, hasn’t been revealed as of yet.
