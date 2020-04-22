Samsung smart TVs are getting half a dozen new home fitness apps

Samsung is making it easier to get in your workouts while in lockdown at home, it announced on Tuesday. The company is bringing half a dozen fitness apps to its smart TVs in a number of regions, all of which will be part of the Samsung Health platform Samsung announced for its smart TVs during CES this year. As part of this addition, users will get access to more than 5,000 hours of free fitness content to stream.

The new apps will be available in multiple regions where Samsung smart TVs are sold, according to the company, in partnership with the companies behind the products. The videos provide access to more than 250 instructional videos, Samsung said on Tuesday, ranging from guided meditations to personal training from celebrities and barre classes.

The newly added apps joined existing wellness and fitness apps; they include:

– barre3

– Calm

– Echelon

– Fitplan

– Jillian Michaels Fitness

– obé Fitness

The Samsung Health platform will arrive on the Samsung smart TVs at some point this year, after which these fitness apps will be integrated with the feature. Some of the aforementioned apps are already available on older Samsung smart TVs in the US and Canada; this summer’s rollout will bring them to the rest of the models in supported regions.

In a statement, Samsung Electronics’ Salek Brodsky said:

As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings. Our partnership with these premium brands redefines the boundaries of what free streaming services can provide, and we look forward to enhancing these offerings by bringing a full Samsung Health experience to our TVs later this year.