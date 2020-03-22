Samsung stores, service centers offer to disinfect smartphones with UV-C light

Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung Service Centers are offering the Galaxy Sanitizing Service, which uses UV-C light to disinfect smartphones for free amid concerns over the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The service uses UV-C light, instead of harsh cleaning chemicals that may damage devices, not only to disinfect smartphones, but also smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and tablets.

According to an advertisement found on Samsung’s Malaysia website, the devices used for the Galaxy Sanitizing Service have been tested to make sure that the UV-C light does not affect the performance of the smartphones being disinfected. The service may be availed by anybody who visits one of Samsung’s stores or service centers where it is offered and is also open for owners of non-Samsung devices.

The service only takes 30 seconds when disinfecting smartphones and 3 minutes for tablets and smartwatches. Samsung, however, does not guarantee that the Galaxy Sanitizing Service will kill all bacteria, germs, and viruses, but people will gladly take it as one of the many available ways helping to protect them from the coronavirus.

The service is currently available in select countries, namely Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam. Samsung is also continuously expanding it, according to SamMobile.

Dr. Shuhan He, an emergency doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, told Digital Trends that the coronavirus may survive for between two hours and six days on surfaces like metal, glass or plastic, which are the materials used to build smartphones.

Dr. Jonas Nilsen, the co-founder of the travel vaccination service Practico, said that there has been no recorded case of coronavirus transmission from surface-to-person contact, as it is thought to spread mostly through respiratory droplets. However, Dr. Diana Gall of Doctor4U wrote in an email that it may be a good idea to clean surfaces before using them.

Samsung, like the rest of the tech industry, has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, also like other companies, it is trying its best to help fight back against the outbreak, with initiatives such as the Galaxy Sanitizing Service.