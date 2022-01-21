Samsung teases a new iPhone competitor that will be available in days – with a big twist.

SAMSUNG is preparing to hold a major gadget event at which a new iPhone will be unveiled.

In the spring, the South Korean rival to Apple and Google releases new smartphones.

Samsung has now confirmed that an Unpacked event will be held in February.

Although no exact date has been set, it is expected that a new phone will be released next month.

Dr. TM Roh, Samsung’s president, confirmed the arrival of a new smartphone.

“We’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created at Unpacked in February 2022,” he said in a teaser video for the event.

Samsung is rumored to be releasing a new Galaxy S device.

It’s said to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it’ll be a powerful and high-end smartphone.

Samsung is also expected to include a built-in stylus with the phone, similar to the Galaxy Note handsets that were discontinued recently.

It’s being advertised as having “the best and brightest photos and videos” ever taken with a phone.

This, apparently, includes stunning low-light photography.

Samsung also promises outstanding performance and “unique features” that “can’t be found anywhere else.”

“We have introduced features that redefine the entire mobile category with each new evolution of Samsung Galaxy devices,” Samsung explained.

“And we’re about to rewrite the industry’s rules once more.”

“The next generation of Galaxy S is here, combining all of our Samsung Galaxy’s best features into one ultimate device.”

Last September, Apple released its most recent round of iPhones.

The four devices were equipped with Apple’s custom A15 Bionic processors, improved low-light cameras, and wireless charging.

In April or May of this year, Apple is expected to release a new iPhone SE 3 that will compete with high-end devices.

Apple’s next major device is unlikely to be released until September 2022.

Apple is rumored to be releasing four flagship smartphones, each with significant changes.

