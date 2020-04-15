Samsung unveils mid-range Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a 10.4-inch display, S Pen support

The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled variants.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in terms of design to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet, although its hardware specs are unsurprisingly not as impressive. It comes with a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 WUXGA+ resolution display and runs on an unnamed octa-core chipset, likely the 10nm Exynos 9611. In the memory department, the tablet packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung has quietly expanded its Android tablet lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

One of the headline features of the tablet is S Pen support, which makes it possible for you to draw and edit documents on the go. You won’t have to worry about misplacing the S Pen, as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes a magnetic holder.

The tablet also comes with an 8MP camera on the back, a 5MP front camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040mAh battery with claimed video playback time of up to 13 hours. On the software side of things, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. It will be available in a total of three colors: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink.

Even though the tablet is now official, Samsung hasn’t confirmed exactly when the mid-range tablet will begin shipping or how much it will cost.