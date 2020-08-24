Samsung Week brings discounts on smart TVs, phones, PCs, and more

It’s not Labor Day just yet, but Samsung is kicking off all the savings and discounts early with an event called Samsung Week. Every day through September 6, Samsung will be offering discounts on its popular smartphones, smart TVs, headphones, soundbars, Chromebooks, and more.

With so many ways to save, you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later to ensure you get the best pick of the items on sale; there’s always the chance of items selling out early before the sale comes to an end. You’ll also find one-day-only deals offered via Amazon’s Deal of the Day page.

Samsung Week has a myriad of offers which are all available right now. For instance, you can save up to $1,000 on Samsung TVs such as the 85-inch Q950TS 8K TV or the Q900T 8K TV. The latest model of The Frame is now up to $200 off as well; this TV transforms into a work of art when you’re not watching anything for an added touch of elegance in your home. If you’re looking to spend a bit less, there are deals on more affordable models too.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be taking up to $700 off the Galaxy Z Flip family or Galaxy Note 20 family when you trade-in an eligible device. Alternatively, you can save up to $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with no trade-in required. Deals on Samsung accessories like this wireless charging pad or the Galaxy Buds+ are now available as well.

Another category with a number of great deals is storage. You’ll find deals on portable hard drives, microSD cards, and more for a limited time. Be sure to check out the entire Samsung Week selection for more ways to save on Samsung products now.

