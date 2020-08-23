Samsung’s $500 Galaxy A51 5G is coming to AT&T, too

Samsung’s $500 Galaxy A51 5G will arrive on AT&T on August 21st, joining T-Mobile (which got the device on August 7th) and Verizon (which got a mmWave-equipped A51 5G UW variant on August 13th).

As the name may imply, the A51 5G is the 5G version of the standard $399 A51, which was released back in May, but it improves on the regular model in a few ways, offering a more powerful Exynos 980 processor, 6GB of RAM and a larger 4,500mAh battery.

Carrier locks aside, the AT&T version of the A51 5G is virtually the same as the T-Mobile model, with 128GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch OLED display, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a quad-camera array led by a 48-megapixel main lens. But unlike the Verizon model (which costs $50 more and swaps the chipset for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G), the AT&T and T-Mobile versions alike only offer sub-6GHz 5G — not the faster, mmWave version of the networking technology.

AT&T is also offering a markedly better deal for the A51 5G than either of its competitors. For an unspecified “limited time,” all AT&T customers with an unlimited plan (both new and existing) will be able to get the A51 5G for $5 per month on a 30-month installment plan, making the total cost of the phone $150 — a considerable savings off the regular $499.99 price. Furthermore, AT&T customers who trade in an existing phone that AT&T values at at least $35 can get the A51 5G completely free.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be available on AT&T starting on August 21st.