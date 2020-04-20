Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 leak reveals a hole-punch camera, 120Hz display

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold sequel fixes niggling issues with the first model — if these rumors are accurate.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 has been rumored to be making its way down sometime this year, and now we have a bit of an idea of what kind of specs will drive this experience.

In a series of tweets, industry analyst Ross Young shared the display specs of the upcoming foldable, tweeting:

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

•Size: 6.23”

•Resolution: 2267 x 819

•Refresh Rate: 60Hz

•Backplane Technology – LTPS

•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

Main Display

•Size: 7.59”

•Resolution: 2213 x 1689

•DPI: 372

•Refresh Rate: 120Hz

•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Other specs confirmed include the S-Pen which earlier reports had already pegged as being on the table.

Providing a visual aid to these numbers, concept designer Ben Geskin has shared an image showing us what that the updated Fold could look like.

Here’s how Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 can look like 🤤 (based on display specs from @DSCCRoss) pic.twitter.com/qqueu9ksWA — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) April 20, 2020

These specs herald a Samsung which has paid attention to critics of the first iteration of its Fold. The small screen has been fixed, it’s adding 120Hz to provide a smoother experience, and the S-Pen coming along for the ride elevates the Fold as a productivity machine.

The Galaxy Fold impressed us when we reviewed it, with Android Central’s Nirave Gondhia commenting:

[T]he Galaxy Fold has made me rethink smartphones. Now I’m no longer just looking for a feature like a great camera, but instead looking for ways that my phone can truly improve my workflow and life. Take multitasking: two apps side by side with enough visible space when the keyboard is open is the ideal solution, and the Fold is the only smartphone capable of doing this well. It’s not just style, the Galaxy Fold has substance as well and it’s the closest we’ve come to a smartphone replacing a laptop.

It’s not clear when the Fold will launch, earlier rumors pegged it at Q2 2020. Though with supply chains and economies under disruption, it’s currently unknown whether that is still the plan.