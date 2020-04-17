Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now receiving the One UI 2.1 update

The update brings some of the coolest Galaxy S20 software features to Samsung’s most affordable stylus-toting phone.

Last week, Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite, bringing several Galaxy S20 camera features to its “Lite” flagship. Samsung has now started pushing the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which debuted alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite in January.

As per SamMobile, the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite arrives as version N770FXXU2BTD4. Unsurprisingly, the update isn’t widely available just yet. It appears to be rolling out over-the-air only in Spain and the United Arab Emirates currently. In the coming days, however, the update is likely to become available in a few more countries.

The One UI 2.1 update comes with several new camera features from the Galaxy S20 series, including Single Take, Pro mode for video, AR Zone, timelapse for night mode, and Selfie Tone. Along with the new camera features, the update adds Quick Share and Music Share support as well. Some of the other highlights of the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite include an updated Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation, facial recognition improvements, April 2020 security patch, and enhancements to the AR Emoji feature.

The Galaxy Note 9, which runs on the same Exynos 9810 chipset as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, is also expected to receive the One UI 2.1 update in the near future. While a community moderator on Samsung Korea’s website had suggested last month that the 2018 flagship may not receive the update, a new post by another moderator on Samsung’s Korean community forum claims the Galaxy Note 9’s One UI 2.1 update is currently in testing.