Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will launch in the US on April 17th for $650

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US starting tomorrow, April 17th, and it will cost $650, the company announced today. You’ll be able to buy it unlocked in one color, Prism Black, from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and Best Buy’s website.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a budget version of the Galaxy S10 flagship, and it has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display at 2400 x 1080 resolution, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens; a 48-megapixel F2.0 wide-angle lens with “Super Steady OIS;” and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 123-degree angle lens.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite back at CES 2020, and you can see my colleague Dieter Bohn’s impressions of the phones in this video:

Today, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a budget version of last year’s Galaxy Tab S6. It will be available sometime in Q2 2020 and will start at $349.99.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, an S Pen that can snap to the tablet’s body via magnets, an 8-megapixel rear camera lens, a 5-megapixel front camera lens, and a headphone jack. You’ll also be able to buy an LTE version of the tablet.

