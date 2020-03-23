Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon

If the $1,000 starting price of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup put you off buying them on day one, there’s a deal running right now at Amazon that may just tempt you to pull out your credit card. For a limited time, the prices of both the S20 and S20+ have dropped there by $200 meaning you can get your hands on one of Samsung’s flagship phones from as little as $799.99. Considering these phones have only been on the market for a couple of weeks, this is a stellar discount worth jumping on.

Flagship savings Samsung Galaxy S20

Here’s your chance to get your hands on Samsung’s flagship phone featuring 5G, a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, and more. The factory-unlocked 128GB devices (expandable via microSD) are available at $200 in the color of your choice right now. $799.99 $999.99 $200 off See at Amazon

There are tons of Android handsets released each year, but the Samsung Galaxy S phones are always worth paying attention to. 2020’s Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is no different. This year, each one is packed with impressive specs, such as a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, and expandable storage across the board.

The 120Hz AMOLED displays are beautiful and the microSD card support means you can supplement the built-in 128GB capacity easily and for way less than grabbing the 512GB model. Water-resistance and wireless charging are, of course, present and the addition of 5G support means you can experience a superfast internet connection right now if you happen to live somewhere with 5G service. At the very least, you’re future-proofing yourself in that regard if you plan to keep this phone for several years.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 as well as links to our extensive coverage to help you figure out which phone is right for you. We also put the S20 and S20+ to task in our in-depth reviews which are worth checking out too.

We don’t know exactly how long these deals will last at Amazon, so you’ll want to get your order in as soon as you have made your mind up to avoid disappointment when the prices rise.

