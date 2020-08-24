Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is receiving Note 20 features with new One UI update

The latest version of Samsung’s One UI software, which was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 earlier this month, has started rolling out for the Galaxy S20, the company has announced. SamMobile reports that the update is already appearing in select European countries including Italy, Hungary, Portugal, and the Netherlands. The 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are reportedly among the first to be getting the update.

One UI 2.5 brings a number of the Galaxy Note 20’s features to the S20 lineup. The most interesting of these is support for Wireless DeX, which lets you mirror your phone’s screen to supported TVs and use it as a touchpad.

There are also a couple of new camera features, like the fact that Pro Video Mode can now manually switch between the phone’s different mics, and supports 8K video recording at 24fps. The notes app is also getting updated, and can now sync audio recordings with written notes. One UI 2.5 also makes it easier to share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices.

Samsung says the new update is rolling out starting today, August 21st, for the Galaxy S20 lineup, but doesn’t provide country specifics. As well as the Galaxy S20 series the update is also “gradually” coming to other Samsung flagships including the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10, and Samsung’s recent foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the company says.