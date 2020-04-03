Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 starts getting Android 10 update with One UI 2.1

The update hasn’t started rolling out to the Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet yet.
Source: Hayato Huseman
What you need to know
- Samsung has released the Android 10 update for its flagship Android tablet
- Along with Android 10, the update also brings Samsung’s latest One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy Tab S6.
- The update is currently rolling out only in Germany, but is expected to expand to other countries soon.
The much-awaited Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is finally rolling out. According to the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version T865XXU2BTC7 and includes One UI 2.1.
The update is currently rolling out to the LTE variant of the tablet in Germany. In the coming days, however, the Android 10 update is likely to hit the Wi-Fi-only variant as well. It is expected to begin rolling out to users in other countries around the world in the coming weeks.
While the Android 10 update doesn’t bring Galaxy S20 camera features to the flagship Android tablet, it does come with other One UI 2.1 features like Quick Share and Music Share. With Quick Share, users can share files with other nearby Galaxy devices with just a single tap. Additionally, the update comes with the March 2020 Android security patch.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
If you own a Galaxy Tab S6, you should receive a notification once the update becomes available in your country. Alternatively, you can also check for the update manually by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is currently the best Android tablet that money can buy. It offers a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, a beautiful design, plenty of power, and great battery life. It also comes with an S Pen, making it a great productivity tool.
