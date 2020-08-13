Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A-series phones may also receive 3 years of Android updates

The list of eligible models hasn’t been finalized yet.

At its virtual Unpacked event last week, Samsung announced that its latest flagship phones will receive three years of OS updates, along with monthly security patches. According to a Samsung customer representative from South Korea, the company’s new update policy may also apply to select Galaxy A series phones (via TizenHelp).

The comment by the Samsung rep, which was made in response to a question from a Galaxy A90 owner, suggests high-end Galaxy A series phones released after the Galaxy S10 are currently “under review” for the extension. While it appears Samsung hasn’t made up its mind yet, a list of A series phones that will be eligible to receive three years of OS updates will be shared on the Samsung Members app sometime later this year.

If Samsung is indeed serious about committing to three years of updates for its A series lineup, we expect the latest Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G phones to included in the list. Phones like the Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A90, and the 4G-only versions of the Galaxy A51 and A71 will likely be eligible as well.