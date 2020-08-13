Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A-series phones may also receive 3 years of Android updates

The list of eligible models hasn’t been finalized yet.
What you need to know
- A Samsung customer representative from South Korea has claimed that select Galaxy A series phones may be eligible to receive three major OS updates.
- Samsung had committed to three years of OS updates for its flagship phones at its virtual Unpacked event earlier this month.
- A list of Galaxy A-series phones eligible to receive three major OS updates is expected to be released before the end of the year.
At its virtual Unpacked event last week, Samsung announced that its latest flagship phones will receive three years of OS updates, along with monthly security patches. According to a Samsung customer representative from South Korea, the company’s new update policy may also apply to select Galaxy A series phones (via TizenHelp).
The comment by the Samsung rep, which was made in response to a question from a Galaxy A90 owner, suggests high-end Galaxy A series phones released after the Galaxy S10 are currently “under review” for the extension. While it appears Samsung hasn’t made up its mind yet, a list of A series phones that will be eligible to receive three years of OS updates will be shared on the Samsung Members app sometime later this year.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
If Samsung is indeed serious about committing to three years of updates for its A series lineup, we expect the latest Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G phones to included in the list. Phones like the Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A90, and the 4G-only versions of the Galaxy A51 and A71 will likely be eligible as well.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
The Snapdragon 765G-powered Galaxy A71 5G is a solid mid-range phone that offers a fantastic 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 64MP camera. It also delivers excellent battery life and supports 25W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
When will my phone get Android 11?
There’s a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here’s everything we know!
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live are highly repairable, according to iFixit
Samsung’s new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have scored 8/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale, thanks to an easy opening procedure and easily replaceable batteries.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need
If you want to go with Samsung but don’t want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you’re saving some dough, you’ll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?