Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds promise to be spectacular … and tiny

As you know, the top mobile manufacturers premium They wage another parallel war beyond the phones themselves: that of the headphones.

Apple broke the market with its popular AirPods, in fact, until recently, the Cupertino manufacturer has had difficulties in meeting the excessive demand. But other manufacturers, and especially Samsung, followed suit with their own models.

Why complete the product with this accessory? Fundamentally because a large part of the users of smartphones currently on the market use them to listen to music and who better than the manufacturer itself to offer a headset that exactly adapts to the peculiarities of the mobile phone.

We mentioned Samsung because the Koreans have launched, in parallel to Apple, their Galaxy Buds headphones in two successive versions, and it seems that this year it could give a giant leap with a much smaller new edition. In fact, these new headphones would have been codenamed 'bean' (bean), for its great resemblance to legumes.

Another image created by WinFuture from the information they have about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds. Photo: WinFuture. Plus

As reported by the German site WinFuture and thanks to renderings made based on the information to which it has had access, these headphones would be just 2.8 centimeters long and would have a hole on the inside for the speaker, while the microphone would be on the outside end of it.

As with the AirPods, these headphones with that peculiar shape, would be attached to the charging box by means of magnetized connectors, although it is not clear how Samsung would guarantee its attachment in the ear pavilion.



This is how the new Galaxy Buds would look in the ear according to WinFuture. Photo: WinFuture. Plus

This leak explains that this product would already have a code nomenclature, SM-R180, and at the moment it is unknown if they would have noise cancellation or the capacity of their battery. But everything seems indicate that its fort will be in the compactness of its dimensions, although it is possible that Samsung will surprise us with some additional function or the mentioned noise cancellation, to be at the height of the AirPods Pro.

This source maintains that the manufacturer is already testing some prototypes and everything seems to indicate that these headphones would be presented accompanying one of the star mobiles of the house that we hope to see this year: the Galaxy Fold 2 and the next edition of the Galaxy Note, which It would be announced next August.

