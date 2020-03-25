Samsung’s newest tablet brings LTE and a compact design for just $279

There aren’t any Wi-Fi only options though.
Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 which comes with LTE included. It’ll set you back $279 at launch, and will support all U.S. carriers over the coming weeks.
Unlike the Galaxy Tab S6, this isn’t a productivity machine. It’s meant to be used at home or tossed in a backpack for reading a book or watching a video while in transit. As such, Samsung plays up its compact and light metal design, long battery life, and LTE connectivity. If the battery runs out, there’s also USB-C connectivity for fast charging so you can get back on your feet.
Here’s what Samsung has under the hood of this lithe new tool:
|Category
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
|Operating System
|Android 9
|Display
|8.4 inches, 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), TFT LCD
|Processor
|Exynos 7904, Octa-core, (2×1.8GHz, 6×1.6GHz)
|Memory
|3GB(RAM)
|Storage
|32GB
|Expandable Storage
|microSD up to 512 GB
|Rear Camera
|8MP AF
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac2.4G+5GHz, LTE CatXX, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|1x USB Type C (2.0), 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
|Audio
|Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|5,000mAh, Fast charging
|Dimensions
|7.95 x 4.93 x 0.2 inches (201.9 x 125.2 x 7.0 mm)
|Weight
|0.17lbs (32g)
|Colors
|Mocha
Small tablet enthusiasts will find that competent design meets fair-enough software in this device. The addition of LTE is just the cherry on top.
