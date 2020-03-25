Samsung’s newest tablet brings LTE and a compact design for just $279

There aren’t any Wi-Fi only options though.

  • Samsung has launched the 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4 for $279
  • Priding itself on portability, it is available only with LTE.
  • It’s also available to purchase on Samsung’s web-store, albeit a Verizon variant. Other carriers are coming in the following weeks.

Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 which comes with LTE included. It’ll set you back $279 at launch, and will support all U.S. carriers over the coming weeks.

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S6, this isn’t a productivity machine. It’s meant to be used at home or tossed in a backpack for reading a book or watching a video while in transit. As such, Samsung plays up its compact and light metal design, long battery life, and LTE connectivity. If the battery runs out, there’s also USB-C connectivity for fast charging so you can get back on your feet.

Here’s what Samsung has under the hood of this lithe new tool:

Category Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
Operating System Android 9
Display 8.4 inches, 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA), TFT LCD
Processor Exynos 7904, Octa-core, (2×1.8GHz, 6×1.6GHz)
Memory 3GB(RAM)
Storage 32GB
Expandable Storage microSD up to 512 GB
Rear Camera 8MP AF
Front Camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac2.4G+5GHz, LTE CatXX, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports 1x USB Type C (2.0), 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Audio Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos
Battery 5,000mAh, Fast charging
Dimensions 7.95 x 4.93 x 0.2 inches (201.9 x 125.2 x 7.0 mm)
Weight 0.17lbs (32g)
Colors Mocha

Small tablet enthusiasts will find that competent design meets fair-enough software in this device. The addition of LTE is just the cherry on top.

A small companion

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)

A tablet built for portability

Lightweight, lithe, and LTE Connected. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A.4 is an inexpensive tablet for users both home and away. It won’t be a power user tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, but that’s not what you’re buying it for anyway.

  • From $279 at Samsung

