Samsung’s next flagship Android tablets will reportedly come in 11 and 12.4-inch sizes

The tablets will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

While most Android OEMs have given up on tablets, Samsung continues to sell flagship Android tablets with gorgeous Super AMOLED displays and the latest hardware. As per a new report from SamMobile, Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablets will come in bigger sizes than the current Galaxy Tab S6.

As per the report, two flagship Galaxy tablets are currently being developed, under the SM-T97x and SM-T87x model numbers. The tablets will reportedly feature 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays. Thanks to the larger display size, Samsung’s next flagship tablet could prove to be a decent alternative to the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro.

In terms of hardware, the report claims the tablets will come with the “latest processor,” improved cameras, 5G connectivity, and large batteries. On the software front, the tablets will ship with Android 10 out of the box. While a specific timeframe hasn’t been confirmed, the tablets are expected to be launched sometime in the third quarter of the year. Samsung had launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in July last year, so we can expect the Galaxy Tab S7 (or Tab S20) series to debut before the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.