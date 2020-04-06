Samsung’s next generation Galaxy Buds will reportedly come with an all-new, bean-like design

It isn’t clear if the earbuds will offer active noise cancellation.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds+ earlier this year, some were disappointed with the company’s decision to leave the design largely unchanged. The earbuds do not offer active noise cancellation either, which is also disappointing. According to a report from WinFuture, Samsung is now working on a new pair of true wireless earbuds, codenamed “beans.”

The report includes several renders of the next-gen Galaxy Buds, apparently based on sketches and 3D models of the earbuds. As you can see in the renders above, the earbuds will have a bean-like design, with two speaker drivers located in the lower part. Along with the two speaker drivers, the earbuds will reportedly have an “outside channel” for better audio and multiple microphones for great call quality. Additionally, the earbuds will have sensors to detect whether the earbuds are placed inside the ear canal or not.

Unfortunately, the WinFuture report does not reveal any of the key features or tech specs of the upcoming true wireless earbuds. It is also unclear if the earbuds will be launched this year, although the report says it is possible that they might debut along with the Galaxy Note 20 series phones in August.