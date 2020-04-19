Satechi USB-C wireless charger is specially made for AirPods

AirPods have relatively short battery lives but their cases can be extended that for at least twice its normal lifetime. That confidence, however, may make you forget to charge the case itself, especially when you’re far away from an outlet or even your Apple-certified wireless charging pad. If you regularly find yourself in that situation, Satechi has just the new product for you, letting you top your AirPods’ wireless charging case off from your MacBook or even your iPad Pro.

Wireless charging is both a blessing and a curse. It relieves you of the burden of getting tangled with cables but also requires you to have a charging pad on hand. It’s not exactly the most portable solution, even for something as small as the AirPods’ wireless charging case.

Satechi’s new dock is almost genius in its simplicity, making you wonder why no one has tried to capitalize on the idea before. It’s really a simple white block, just large enough to fit an AirPods case on top. And rather than connect to an outlet via a plug, it simply connects to any larger USB-C port that can dish out power to charge the AirPods.

Given how common USB-C ports are these days, finding a device that can feed the dock with power isn’t going to be difficult. Your MacBook or any laptop will do but even your new iPad Pro with a USB-C port will suffice. Of course, you’ll have something sticking out of your tablet for a while but long-time iPad Pro owners are probably used to that by now.

The Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods will ship in May for $29.99 but you can already pre-order one now. It is compatible with all AirPods, including the AirPods Pro, but does require you to have a wireless charging case already.