Saturday Night Live will actually return this weekend with an episode of remote sketches

The everlasting sketch series Saturday Night Live will air a new show this weekend, returning from its hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions, according to NBC News.

The live NBC comedy series was to return from a planned break on March 28, but suspended its production indefinitely on March 16. The move came a day before New York City implemented a mandatory closure of all the city’s theatrical venues.

The new episode is set to air in its usual time slot of Saturday night at 11:30 p.m., on April 11 this weekend. SNL’s production has yet to announce the show’s host or musical guest, though Tom Hanks may be involved in some capacity.

‼️ This Saturday ‼️#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/JT62ELvmsW

The new show will be made of “remotely produced content,” and the sketches will include at least one installment of “Weekend Update,” which stars Colin Jost and Michael Che. It is not clear whether those segments will be pre-taped or performed live, but at the very least we can count on there being no studio audience.

