Save $10 on your first month of Sling and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick

With so many of us asked to stay at home these days, having something to do to pass the time is becoming ever more critical. One of the ways many are turning to pass the time are streaming services, and many of these services are offering some great deals to attract new customers.

One of the more popular services out there is Sling TV, and if you act right now, the company is offering a free Amazon Fire TV Stick along with $10 off your first month when you prepay for two months of its service. Altogether, that’s a $100 value for just $50 if you select one of the company’s basic packages, or a $130 value for only $80 if you choose its top-tier package.

It’s common for streaming services to offer some type of free streaming equipment for new customers to attract them to their services, but it’s less common to see a discount on service combined with a free streaming stick or set-top box like Sling’s offering. As a result, we recommend you take advantage of this deal as soon as possible.

Sling’s labeling this as a “limited-time deal,” so act fast as this promotion could end at any time.

Sling offers three packages, each targeted toward different viewers, starting at $30 per month. Sling Orange offers one device stream and 30-plus channels along with a 10-hour DVR. This package is more entertainment and family-focused and includes channels like the Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, and Investigation Discovery.

Sling Blue, on the other hand, is more news-focused, with all major news networks, local channels in select markets, local NBC sports networks, although it lacks the previous channels of Sling Orange. Of course, you can select both packages for $45 a month, giving you access to the complete lineup that Sling offers.

We recommend the combo package, as it’s a great deal for what you get (especially with the ability for additional concurrent streams), and there are channels on both packages which we think you’ll want. Overall, $45 per month isn’t too bad, either.

No matter what package you select for this promotion, the $10 off promotion and the free Fire TV stick applies.

If you want to learn more about Sling TV overall, be sure to check our primer on the service to learn more.