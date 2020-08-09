Save $160 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today — now only $900

If you’re heading back to school soon and you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop as the device to help you study, how about both? Right now, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for just $900 through Dell directly. That’s a saving of $160 on the usual price, and you get a ton of flexibility and convenience for your money. This is the ideal time to upgrade with back-to-school sales bringing out great deals like this.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect studying device. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, 256GB of speedy SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch display. As mentioned, the display is touchscreen-based and you can easily switch between using your laptop as a regular laptop or as a tablet thanks to a super-convenient design.

Great design touches continue throughout the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with a 19% larger touchpad than other Dell devices, a 24% thinner keyboard than standard, and even a smaller webcam so it takes up less room on the bezel of the laptop. All of these steps improve your experience while also decreasing the size of the 2-in-1 meaning it’s ideal for when you need to take it out and about with you between classes.

Dell states that the battery life extends up to nearly 17 hours when using productivity apps like Word or Excel with up to 11 hours when streaming Netflix. You won’t need to worry about finding a power source too often thanks to this strong feature. The laptop weighs just under 3 pounds and it has a width of only 207mm meaning it’s super portable. You can easily toss this into your bag or find some room for it in your small dorm room.

Ordinarily priced at $1,060, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is down to $900 for a limited time only at Dell. It’s one of the better laptop deals out there at the moment but the offer is certainly not going to last. Dell even throws in premium support for free for the first year of ownership, making this an even sweeter arrangement. If you’re keen to upgrade your productivity needs, order fast before this offer expires.