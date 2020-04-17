Save $30 on Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at B&H for a limited time and get a free smart plug

Smart home assistants don’t just come in the form of a speaker. Plenty of options are available with a screen, which adds even more functionality. One example is the Lenovo Smart Display 7 on sale for $99 shipped at B&H. That’s $30 off the regular price for this Blizzard White model and a match for the lowest we’ve seen it go. You’ll also get a Lenovo smart plug worth $30 thrown in at no extra cost. You can get the smart speaker alone at Lenovo for $100, though there’s no freebie there.

The Smart Display can make video calls, stream music, browse the internet, control compatible smart home devices, and answer all your questions thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. This is the best price we’ve seen on it yet. $99.00 $129.00 $30 off See at B&H

Lenovo has been selling its 8- and 10-inch Smart Displays for a while now, and last year came out with a smaller bedside version with the Lenovo Smart Clock. Now, the company als ohas a Smart Display 7 that, you guessed it, has a 7-inch display and all of the Google Assistant features you’d expect which is especially handy if you’re already in the Google Home ecosystem. In many ways, it’s better than a smart speaker if you’re looking for the most functionality possible.

The Smart Display 7 has a more compact form factor, making it perfect for your kitchen counter or desk where you can watch recipe videos on YouTube or stream a show while you work. The front-facing speakers are loud and immersive. Different from its larger siblings, this 7-inch version has the dual-speakers mounted below the display — rather than on the side of the display — to give better stereo sound. There’s also a physical mute button along with a camera shutter to give you guaranteed privacy when needed. You’ll be able to make and receive calls using the built-in front-facing 2MP camera, and the device gives you control over compatible smart home equipment as well.

All told, this is a great speaker that requires very little to make a positive impact on your day-to-day routine. You’ll just need to provide a Wi-Fi network and an app download to get it working. If you need a larger display, the Lenovo Smart Display 8 is down to $79 at Walmart right now, and the largest Lenovo Smart Display 10 can be pciked up from $149.99 at B&H.

Wondering what the differences are between Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display? We can help with that. Be sure to check out these Lenovo Smart Display Tips and Tricks to make the most of your new assistant, too!

