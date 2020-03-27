Save $50 at Amazon by using one American Express Membership point

Amazon is back with its popular “1 point” offer for American Express cardholders.
Source: American Express
What you need to know
- Amazon has launched a new targeted offer to American Express cardholders.
- Cardholders can earn up to $50 off of eligible purchases.
- You only need to redeem 1 Membership Rewards point in order to get the offer.
Amazon is back with its popular targeted offer for American Express cardholders, but this time they have upped the amount of savings cardholders can grab. While the offer used to save cardholders up to $40, the new offer allows cardholders to earn up to $50 off on qualifying purchases by redeeming only 1 Membership Rewards point.
Reported by The Points Guy, Amazon is targeting some American Express cardholders with the ability to receive up to $50.00 off a qualifying purchase.
While the past promotion required customers to spend a certain amount of money to be eligible for the promotion, Amazon is now just taking 20% off a purchase with a max savings of $50.
In order to take advantage of the offer, you only need to redeem one Membership Rewards point during checkout. It is a targeted offer, so make sure to check on Amazon to see if you have been targeted with the offer.
We have seen cardholders of the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card have received the offer, but any American Express card that earns points could potentially be eligible for the promotion.
Source: Amazon
If you are targeted with the offer, there are a few steps in order to redeem it:
- The offer will have an “Activate Now” button on it. You must click that button in order to receive the offer.
- You must add eligible products that are sold and shipped by Amazon to your cart.
- Use at least 1 American Express Membership Rewards point at checkout.
If you follow all of these steps, you will see your discount applied at the final checkout page.
This targeted offer is set to expire at 11:59 P.M. PT on April 20th, or after 40,000 Amazon customers have redeemed offers, so grab this one before everyone else has.
