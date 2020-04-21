Save 50% with this Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker deal

The Bose SoundTouch 10 smart wireless Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $99.95 at Bose’s eBay store. The deal only applies to the black model, but it saves you half compared to its retail price and beats out the next best prices at Walmart and Best Buy.

Half off Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Get full, rich Bose audio anywhere in your house. Small enough to fit on a countertop or on your desk while you work. Uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be controlled by an app. It also works with Alexa. $99.95 $199.00 $99 off See at eBay

The Bose SoundTouch 10 is a wireless music system that’s small enough to fit on your desk, your countertop, or even take it with you when you’re out and about. The sound it produces, however, is large enough to fill any room in your house with its 30W of power.

The speaker system has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can access all of your favorite streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora, and others. You can use any of your mobile devices to stream music directly to the system. Just download the SoundTouch app on your phone and work through that program to get your new speaker to play from any popular streaming service. You can pair with new devices super easily, too.

Connect the SoundTouch 10 to your smart home ecosystem and you can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa. Just tell Alexa what to play and you’ll hear it. Other connectivity options include an Auxiliary and USB input for directly connecting your devices. The six preset buttons also make it easy to go from listening to no music to listening to a lot of music. A remote is included if you prefer that to app or voice control and there’s even an integrated 3.5mm auxiliary input as well.

Bose’s SoundTouch 10 is super well-rated with thousands of reviews at Amazon and Best Buy averaging 4.4 stars or more. If it’s not quite what you’re after, our list of the best Bluetooth speakers has a bunch more choice picks.

