Save on a Fortnite + PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset bundle at over 30% off

Winning in most online multiplayer games is all about cooperation, which is why you need a suitable gaming headset to talk with your teammates. Sony’s PlayStation Gold wireless headset was designed for the job, and today you can grab one bundled with an exclusive Fortnite DLC pack for just $67.99 at Target. That saves you more than $30 off its full cost of $100.

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with Fornite Neo Versa DLC bundle

This discounted PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is bundled with exclusive Fortnite items you can redeem in-game, including the Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks.

The PlayStation Gold headset is one of the best headsets for the PlayStation 4 console to date, and this deal even includes bonus Fortnite DLC to be used in-game. You’ll receive the Epic Neo Versa Outfit and Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling for your avatar, as well as 2,000 V-Bucks.

You could save an additional 5% on today’s purchase with a Target RedCard. You should have one already if you shop at Target on occasion, as there’s really no downside to having the free debit version. There are no fees attached as the money is taken from your bank account whenever you make a purchase at Target. There’s a credit card version of the RedCard as well.

The older version of Sony’s PlayStation Gold wireless headset was a really well-liked gaming peripheral, and this latest version has garnered good critical reviews as well. We have a breakdown of the differences between the two which discusses whether or not you should upgrade if you have the previous model. The headset has 7.1 virtual surround sound, a noise-canceling microphone, a free companion app, and a comfortable feel for long-term gaming. You can even remove the faceplates and customize it according to your own style.

Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset ships for free at Target, though you’d receive your order even faster with an Target RedCard. RedCard holders not only earn free 2-day shipping on purchases, but you also score 5% off pretty much every purchase you make at Target. Sign up today to start saving.