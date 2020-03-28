Save on a new HP laptop or desktop PC with this limited-time promo

People across the country are finding themselves stuck indoors just as the weather is finally warming up, and many are discovering the pleasures and challenges associated with working from home. If you count yourself among this number and are finding that your current computer isn’t quite up to the task, however, then now’s a good time for a new one, as HP is offering a nice limited-time promo code discount on some of its best laptops and desktops.

This offer lets you take 8% off of any HP PC worth $899 or more through Friday, April 3, giving you the perfect chance to score a new computer if you’re hunkered down and working from home (or even if you’re not but could use a new one anyway). All you need to do is enter the code PC899SAVE at checkout to get your discount. This coupon stacks with many items already on sale, too, so to help you snag the most savings, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best HP laptops and desktops eligible for this promotion so you can grab a new PC for work and play and still have some money left in your pocket.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.