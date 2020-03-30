Save on DoorDash food delivery with 10% off this $50 gift card via PayPal

Social distancing is vitally important around the world right now, but there are still a few luxuries we can (and should) partake in to keep from going mad while stuck inside over the next few weeks. Though restaurants have closed their doors for customers to dine inside, you can still order take-out, visit the drive-thru, or even order delivery at many restaurants in your area. With how many people have lost their jobs recently, it’s important to support local businesses in hard times when we can, and DoorDash makes that possible without even having to leave your home.

Right now, PayPal has a discount on the $50 DoorDash Gift Card which drops its price by 10% down to $45. Even though that’s not a large discount, it’s still free cash to use toward lunch or dinner that you won’t have to shell out yourself. The gift card is delivered to your email, usually within just a few minutes after the purchase has been completed. That means you can even use the gift card today if you’d like.

Eat At Home Discounted DoorDash $50 Gift Card

What are you hungry for tonight? Whatever you’re craving, you can find a nearby restaurant to take your order via DoorDash and deliver to you at home. PayPal’s even offering $5 off the $50 DoorDash gift card right now while supplies last. $45.00 $50.00 $5 off See at PayPal

PayPal’s deal gives you the option of sending the gift card to any email you choose, so you could decide to send it as a gift to a friend or family member, or keep it for yourself. No judgements. The gift card is eligible for use at over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

The best part about DoorDash is that you can order nearly any type of food and have it delivered to your door within minutes. Along with local restaurants, you can also order from popular places like Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Chili’s, McDonald’s, and The Cheesecake Factory. That means there’s no excuse to be missing out on your favorites right now. Just remember to tip your driver during these trying times!

