Save on SiriusXM streaming and score a free Google Nest Hub in the process

Looking for ways to stay entertained while stuck indoors over the next few weeks? Right now you can start a six-month subscription to SiriusXM Select streaming service for only $69 and receive a free Google Nest Hub with the purchase!

Six months of access to SiriusXM would normally cost a little over $100, but today’s deal saves you more than $30 off that cost and throws in the Google Nest Hub for free — normally valued at $130 itself. Even if you’re unsure of whether you like SiriusXM yet, this deal is worth grabbing just to save on the Google Nest Hub. You’ll just want to remember to end your subscription once six months has passed if you decide the service isn’t for you. Otherwise, you’ll remain a member and be charged its regular $16.99 subscription fee per month.

Listen To This SiriusXM Select 6-month subscription with free Google Nest Hub

Sirius Select includes access to 24/7 news, sports, and comedy channels, and of course tons of music. You’ll even score a free Google Nest Hub to listen to the service with today’s deal. $69.00 $160.00 $91 off See at SiriusXM

The SiriusXM Select tier is one of the best streaming services SiriusXM offers. Not only will you gain access to world-class news and 24/7 comedy channels, but you’ll also be able to listen to every MLB and NBA game, NHL games, college sports, even PGA Tour coverage. There are dedicated channels for weather and traffic so you never have to wait ’til 5 past the hour for your favorite radio station to get to it.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

The Google Nest Hub is a great addition to this package as you’ll be able to access your SiriusXM Select subscription with it and start listening to music and radio in your home without needing anything else. The Nest Hub is the first Google Home device with a screen, allowing you to see and hear the information you ask Google Assistant to find. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings.

Its screen makes the Google Nest Hub very useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. It can even help you control compatible smart home devices using just your voice.