Save on the latest and greatest GoPro Hero8 action camera with $100 off at B&H

The GoPro Hero8 Black action camera has dropped to $299 at B&H. This is a manufacturer’s discount, so while the action camera is still going for its regular $399 price at some places like Best Buy, you can find it on sale from retailers like Adorama. Costco has a slightly less expensive deal that includes some bundled accessories, but you also need to be a Costco member to get it.

Get movin’ GoPro Hero8 Black action camera

Records 4K video, takes 12MP stills, includes HDR support, and more. Record video in slow motion, use TimeWarp 2.0 for stabilized time lapses, and use HyperSmooth 2.0 for the best video stabilization yet. Advanced noise supression and noise reduction $299.00 $399.00 $100 off See at B&H

The Hero8 just released last fall and it offers some good improvements over the previous generations. More so than ever, the GoPro is designed to travel with you. It’s a more pocketable design and has folding fingers at the base so you can easily swap mounts. The side door makes changing out the rechargeable battery that much faster, and the lens is twice as impact resistant. It can record videos in a max resolution of 4K with 60 fps and take 12MP still photos.

If you’re using the GoPro the way it was meant to be used, you’re probably running around or biking or doing something very active. That means image stabilization has to be a priority. The Hero8 uses HyperSmooth 2.0 to provide three levels of stabilization, including a boost that helps you get the smoothest video possible. The technology works at all resolutions and frame rates, and it features in-app horizon leveling as well.

Shoot time lapse that is super stabilized with TimeWarp 2.0. It can automatically adjust speed based on the motion, scene detection, and lighting. Slow it down in real time to focus on interesting moments and then speed it back up. Whether you’re using photo or video, the camera has LiveBurst that records 1.5 seconds before and after every moment so you can find the perfect frame.

You will need a microSD card with the camera. It can support capacities up to 256GB, but a 128GB microSD card is usually plenty for anything you plan to do, even 4K video.

