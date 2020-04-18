Saved By The Bell Reboot Gets New Trailer: Back To Bayside High

After 30 years viewers will be returning to Bayside High in Save by the Bell. Jesse Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are back, and this time around they will be supervising the new tech-savvy teens of the era.

The series will premiere on Peacock, the new streaming service by NBCUniversal, to a whole new generation dealing with themes of race, class, and teen drama. The story features now Governor of California Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) dealing with the unforeseen consequences of closing a large number of low-income high schools in the state.

Thanks to his antics, many inner-city kids have to enroll in new schools. Like Bayside High were the majority of students come from rich and well-to-do families. While old and new worlds collide, Slater will be there as the school’s resident teacher to guide newcomers Belmont Cameli, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Mitchell Hoog, Haskiri Velazquez, and Dexter Darden.

According to Peacock, it’s hopeful that the reboot will premiere by the end of 2020. And even if it doesn’t premiere as planned, it’s alright ’cause I’m saved by the bell.