Scam advertising and self-harm content should be included in the draft legislation, according to members of Parliament.

The Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill has demanded that the proposed legislation cover more offenses, such as fraudulent advertising, cyberflashing, and content that promotes self-harm.

MPs and peers have warned that ministers must make “major changes” to the draft Online Safety Bill in order to protect users from the online “Wild West.”

More offenses should be classified as illegal in the proposed legislation, according to the Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, including paid-for scam and fraudulent advertising, cyberflashing, content promoting self-harm, and the deliberate sending of flashing images to people with photosensitive epilepsy.

The committee’s report also proposed that pornography websites, regardless of whether they host user-to-user content, have a legal obligation to keep children away from them.

It comes after I revealed that cross-party MPs are planning to ambush the bill when it is introduced in Parliament, in order to strengthen key aspects of the new legislation.

It also recommended that Ofcom, which is set to become the sector’s regulator, be given more authority to investigate, audit, and fine tech companies, as well as develop mandatory codes of practice for internet service providers, with named senior executives at companies designated as “safety controllers” and held accountable if a service fails to protect users.

Importantly, the committee also requests that all references to “content” in the bill be changed to “regulated content and activity” to account for how the design of certain platforms can harm users, such as algorithms that recommend related content and lead users down “rabbit holes.”

It did not, however, demand that the bill include criminal liability for tech executives who fail to comply with the new legislation.

As things stand now, such sanctions will be a deferred power that could be implemented at a later date.

The report also suggested that recognized news publishers be given an automatic exemption as part of freedom of expression protections, and that journalism and “public interest speech” be recognized as essential to democracy.

The report’s release comes after a lengthy investigation into online safety, which included testimony from victims of online harms like Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly committed suicide after viewing harmful content online.

