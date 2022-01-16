Scam emails from Amazon are up 500%, and they could cost you thousands of dollars – here are THREE red flags to look out for.

Scam emails from Amazon are up 500%, and they could cost you thousands of dollars – here are THREE red flags to look for.

SCAM EMAILS FROM AMAZON that could cost you thousands of dollars have increased by 500% in the last year – so how can you avoid them?

Because of its popularity, the online retailing behemoth has become a prime target for fraudsters and internet con artists looking to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated as Amazon’s security improves, but there are some red flags that can help you spot them.

The latest scam involves customers receiving an official-looking email from ‘Amazon’ containing fake receipts or shipping confirmations for orders they never placed.

Users may then click on the dubious link to learn more about their ostensibly placed order, leading you to believe you need to update your account information.

A similar scam informs users that there is a ‘problem’ with their Amazon account or payment method, leading victims to resubmit their personal information in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, calling the ‘helpline’ or clicking on the dubious link is all part of a larger scheme to dupe you into divulging your personal information.

So, if you’re having second thoughts about the suspicious-looking email you just got, these three simple checks can help you figure it out.

A simple way to tell if the message is genuine is to look for suspicious language or grammatical and spelling errors, which a genuine Amazon inquiry would not have.

Do not “click here” to verify your information or payment method if the email asks you to.

Amazon will never ask users to complete these actions through email, and this is almost certainly a scam.

Finally, double-checking the sender’s full email address to make sure it’s from a verified Amazon account is a foolproof way to confirm or dispel your suspicions.

Any email address that does not end in “@amazon.com” is considered fake in the United States.

It is always preferable to log into your Amazon account and perform checks from there rather than clicking on bogus links.

Reports of Amazon scams have increased by 500% since June 2020, according to a warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

If you’re still unsure, contact Amazon directly via email or phone to see if they’ve attempted to contact you.

“An Amazon email scam can look exactly like a real Amazon email, or it can be poorly crafted, and everything in between,” Alex Hamerstone, director of security consulting firm TrustedSec, told Reader’s Digest.

“However, the core scams, as well as the risks, ways to avoid them, and the recommended response, are usually pretty similar.”

