Scammers are out to steal your money on Cyber Monday, so here are five ways to protect yourself.

AMERICANS have been warned to be on the lookout for online scams as they shop for Cyber Monday deals.

According to Adobe researchers, around (dollar)207 billion will be spent between now and December 31, and scammers may try to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.

According to Adobe, approximately 17% of all sales will have occurred during the “cyber weekend,” which runs from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

According to Wood, experts at the Better Business Bureau have warned Americans to be wary of fake websites as hackers attempt to create sites that appear legitimate.

Before making a purchase, shoppers should shop around and compare prices.

According to Adobe data, Americans are likely to pay 9% more for items this year than they will in 2020 during the “cyber weekend.”

Before entering personal or banking information, online shoppers should double-check the URLs of websites.

According to CNBC, security experts say that fake domains may have an extra letter or number, or websites may have grammatical errors.

Customers are also encouraged to use their credit cards when making purchases, as this gives them a better chance of being protected.

If you fall victim to a scam while using your credit card, you might be able to get your money back.

Scams should be reported to the BBB’s scam tracker by Americans.

During the lead-up to Black Friday, shoppers were warned about digital credit card skimming scams.

“There isn’t an obvious way for the average person to identify if or when a website has been compromised,” said Tim Mackey, Synopsis’ principal security strategist.

“The only possible warning sign is if the website doesn’t look quite ‘right.'”

Consumers should use third-party payment services like Apple Pay, Google Wallet, or PayPal, according to him.

Mackey also advised against making online purchases while using public Wi-Fi.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, online shopping was the subject of around 58,000 Covid-related consumer fraud reports from January 2020 to October this year.

A total of (dollar)48 million was lost by consumers.

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a scam, act quickly to protect yourself.

If you accidentally sent money to a fake business or paid with a credit card, you should contact your bank right away.

If at all possible, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prevent others from falling victim to the same scam.

Officials from the Federal Trade Commission will provide tips on how Americans can protect themselves from fraud.

